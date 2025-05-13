Hanumankind Calls US Meteorologist 'Legend' For Reporting Weather With Run It Up Lyrics | Image: X

Rapper, and actor from Kerela, Hanumankind started his music career in 2019 and became a sensation with Big Dawgs. His music has reached international boundaries, with US meteorologist Adam Krueger even sneaking lyrics from his viral track Run It Up, into a weather report. Adam shared a video on Instagram showing how he creatively included the lyrics while reporting for Fox 11 Los Angeles. The video went viral, prompting a reaction from the artist himself.

Hanumankind reacts to weatherman sneaking in Run It Up lyrics

On May 11, Adam Krueger shared a video on his Instagram, tagging Hanumankind and music producer Kalmi. In his caption, he wrote, “Heatwave? Run it up! @hanumankind @kingkalmi #runitup #hanumankind #weatheronthebeat #sneakingwordsintheweather.”

In the video, Adam playfully incorporates lyrics into his weather report with lines like, “Let’s run it up, the sun is up,” and “Your problems, they’re just not the same to us.” Hanumankind responded in the comments, calling him a “Legend,” while Kalmi expressed gratitude, writing, “Thank u sirr (heart emoji).”

Adam re-created Not Like Us and River

A fan teased Adam for skipping some lyrics, asking, “But where are your ten toes?!” He responded, “Standin’ on bidness (business), of course.” Many found it amusing, with one person commenting, “Love this concept, makes it so much fun to watch,” while another added, “This is brilliant!”