'Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par', Say Netizens Questioning 'Mr Opportunist' Aamir Khan's Late Post On Operation Sindoor Just Hours Before Movie Trailer Launch

The team of Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to launch the trailer of the upcoming film on Tuesday, May 13. Aamir Khan Productions shared a teaser, hours ahead of the trailer reveal. Earlier, the makers had planned an event on May 9 but delayed it due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. As Sitaare Zameen Par teaser was released, with the trailer debut time, social media users flooded the comments section with boycott calls, questioning Aamir's long-observed silence on Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Aamir's production house shares a post on Op Sindoor, but netizens question its timings

Days after Operation Sindoor was carried out and tensions prevailed between India and Pakistan, with the neighbouring nation's numerous failed attempts to target military bases and civilian properties in India with drones, and the latter's crushing response, Aamir's production house posted a note marking the success and bravery of Indian bravehearts.

Aamir Khan's late post on OP Sindoor questioned | Image: X

“Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind," the post on Aamir Khan Productions' X handle read. Aamir has already been trolled for keeping silent on the matter despite continuing to make public appearances. Many pointed out that his team posted a "token" commentary on Op Sindoor hours before the trailer launch of his film. Many called him "Mr Opportunist", an apparent twist on his monicker "Mr Perfectionist".

Netizens 'boycott' Sitaare Zameen Par

"I am not going to watch at least (sic), wrote one on X, while another one said, "Boycott this Movie (sic)." Another one commented, "Boycott!"