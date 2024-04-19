Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Hits Back At Troll Who Claimed He Uses His Father’s Money To Buy Sneakers

Advertisement

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is often subjected to trolls and flak received online. The actor has featured in Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Thar and AK vs AK. The son of actor Anil Kapoor, most of Harsh’s films have failed to perform well at the box office. The actor has now got into an altercation with a social media user over his frequent purchase of sneakers.

Who Are You? An Irrelevant Loser: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor hits back at trolls

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor often shares his personal opinions and interests on his social media. Most recently, the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, to share his criticism about the football team Manchester City. This, however, was not received well by fans of the team who pounced on the actor with trolls and derogatory remarks.

A screengrab of Harsh Varrdhan's post | Image: Harsh Varrdhan/X

One user in particular took a dig at unsuccessful movies starring Harsh Varrdhan. The user wrote in Hindi, “Do a decent film, how long will you buy sneakers with your father's money?” the comment did not go unnoticed by the actor. He gave a snap reply to the troll and wrote, “Where can I watch your films? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray, Thar, Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK, and Mirzya. Who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on Twitter and started supporting City once they got rich with Arab money.”

When Harsh Varrdhan explained why he engages with trolls

This is not the first instance wherein Harsh Varrdhan was engaged in banter with a social media user. Previously, the actor faced heat from social media when ace footballer player David Beckham visited his residence while on a trip to India in November. Harsh has also been slammed for sharing his views on people wearing dupe sneakers because they cannot afford the real ones.

A screengrab of Harsh Varrdhan's post | Image: Harsh Varrdhan/X

In November On X, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor explained why he engages with trolls after an internet user wrote, "One of the greatest pleasures of life is seeing two trolls with differential reach having a go at each other. I mean it in a good way. We are all trolls. It mirrors societal conflicts in a less violent manner." The Mirzya actor replied, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood." Harsh was last seen in the 2022 film Thar which also starred his father Anil Kapoor.