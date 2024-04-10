Advertisement

Anil Kapoor has been in the film industry for over 4 decades now and has given many superhit movies starting from Mashaal. However, before making big in the industry, the actor was a regular guy with limited money. During an event in Mumbai, the veteran actor recalled how his now wife Sunita Kapoor used to pay for their dates when he had no money.

I couldn’t afford certain things: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared that when he first met Sunita, 50 years ago, he was not doing very well financially. So, she would take care of a lot of things, and that's how they shared the load. "There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things, but I didn’t have to tell her. She would automatically… travelling, going out for meals, sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other," he added.

(A file photo of Anil Kapoor and Sunita | Image: Instagram)

Citing it as an example, Anil continued that understanding has to be there between partners, especially husband and wife. “When you share the load without making it obvious, and without making the other person feel about it, that’s wonderful,” he concluded.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Anil Kapoor and Sunita | Image: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor met Sunita date for 10 years

Earlier during an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Anil Kapoor shared that Sunita never cared about his financial background. Narrating one of the incidents, he said, “I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepean Sea road. It took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab.’ And I’d say, ‘Arrey I don’t have money’, then she’d say, ‘Just come na’, and pay for my cab." They dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 1984.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Anil Kapoor and Sunita | Image: Instagram)

The couple has three kids - two daughters Sonam and Rhea, and a son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.