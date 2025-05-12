Harshvardhan Rane's Befitting Reply To Pakistani Star Marwa Hocane For Calling His Exit From Sanam Teri Kasam 2 'PR Strategy'

India and Pakistan may have called for cease ceasefire on the border, but the verbal attacks by the Pakistani celebs are still continuing. Speaking of which, Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, alongside Harshvardhan Rane, penned a 'hate speech' calling the actor's exit from the upcoming sequel a 'PR strategy'. This didn't sit well with the actor, and he penned a lengthy note calling out the actress for personally attacking him, whereas he never named her or attacked her dignity in his previous statement.

What did Mawra Hocane say about Harshvardhan Rane?

The actress, in a statement, said, "Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy… While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity!"

(A still from Sanam Teri Kasam | Image: IMdb)

Harshvardhan Rane's reply to Mawra Hocane

On noticing Mawra's reply to Rane's statement that he will not star alongside a Pakistani star in Sanam Teri Kasam 2, he took to his Instagram Stories and reshared the post. Along with the post, he wrote, "That sounded like an attempt at a personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts—but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation’s dignity."

Elaborating his stance, he used a metaphor, "An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop—it’s called weeding. The farmer doesn’t need a PR team for this act, it’s called common sense."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

He continued, "I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country’s actions as ‘cowardly’."

He further called Mawra's statement as "hate speech" and wrote, "So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks. I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn’t attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard."