Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan's Wife Expresses Gratitude To CM Yogi After 2 Prime Suspects Killed In Encounter

The wife of Ankit Baliyan expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, following the encounter of two prime suspects who were linked to the murder of the singer on August 26 in UP's Shamli district.

While talking to ANI, Baliyan's wife Swati described the alleged shooters as "anti-national elements" to the state.

She said, "Such anti-social elements pose a threat not just to our family, but to the entire state. We have high hopes for Chief Minister Yogi. Only he can dismantle this gang. I am grateful to CM Yogi for taking Ankit's case so seriously. Now that you have started this, please see it through to the very end..."

The Haryanvi singer was fatally shot in Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym.

A network connected to the Gogi gang was found to be behind the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna said on Monday, adding that two prime suspects in the case were killed in a police operation.

"The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang behind this murder. On August 26-27, responsibility for the murder was claimed on social media via an Instagram account linked to Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuri, and this claim is also being investigated as part of the ongoing probe," the DGP said.

The state police officials implemented a strict district-wide vehicle containment strategy following the Haryanvi singer's murder, which ultimately trapped the fleeing suspects during routine midnight checkpoint sweeps.

Talking to reporters, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh explained how police were mobilised rapidly to track down the armed perpetrators.

He said, "Our SWAT team, surveillance unit, and all SHOs, the ASP, and the COs (City and Kairana) were assigned to the case."

Describing the execution of the district-wide security dragnet, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh stated, "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana."

SP Singh recounted how the fleeing suspects breached subsequent checkpoints before being cornered.

"Dharmendra Gautam of the Kotwali station was conducting checks. He tried to stop them, but they fired at him, shattering the vehicle's windshield. He immediately challenged them. The suspects turned left towards the city; however, since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP, and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the suspects suddenly swerved their vehicle to the right, towards this area," he said.

