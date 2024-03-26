×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Hema Malini Sings Sholay's Iconic Song Holi Ke Din As She Wishes Her Fans | Watch

A viral video shared on social media showcased Hema Malini exuding joy with her radiant smile as she embraced the spirit of Holi festival.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Holi Ke Din song from Sholay
Holi Ke Din song from Sholay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hema Malini celebrated Holi in her own unique way, bringing timeless charm to the festivities in Vrindavan. Adorned in vibrant colours, the veteran actress engaged with the media, treating them to a rendition of the classic Holi song Holi Ke Din from her film Sholay. Additionally, she captivated the audience with a soulful performance of the devotional bhajan Shyam Rang Mein Main Toh Rang Gayi.

Hema Malini rejoices during Holi festivities

A video shared by ANI showcased Hema Malini exuding joy with her radiant smile as she embraced the spirit of the occasion. In the video, the actress sang Holi Ke Din after her fans urged her to do so. Following that, she began to sing the song with utmost joy while her supporters rejoiced at the moment. For the festive occasion, Hema Malini donned a white floral saree teamed elegantly with a pink blouse, adding to the allure of the festivities.

Hema Malini posts pics from her Holi celebrations

Hema Malini celebrated Holi in her constituency Mathura. She played with flowers and was showered with flower petals by the organisers. She also sought blessings from the "swaroops" of Radha-Krishna. Sharing the pictures from the time on social media, she wrote, "Today, participating in the Holi Milan function organized by BJP in Brajbhoomi Mathura, playing Holi of flowers with the forms of Radha Krishna and wishing everyone good wishes."

Hema Malini celebrates Holi | Image: X
Hema Malini celebrates Holi | Image: X

 

On the festive occasion, she also spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections and invited the opposition parties to "play Holi happily and be a part of nation-building."  Not just that, but Hema Malini also affirmed that her party BJP will sweep 2024 General Elections. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

