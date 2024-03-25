×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Hema Malini Plays Phoolon Ki Holi In Mathura, Shares Photos

Hema Malini spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections and invited the Opposition parties to "play Holi happily and be a part of nation-building."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hema Malini celebrates Holi
Hema Malini celebrates Holi | Image:Hema Malini/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura, celebrated Holi in her constituency. Videos of Malini smeared in colours on the festival of colours were shared by ANI. She also spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections and invited the Opposition parties to "play Holi happily and be a part of nation-building."  

A day prior, Malini also celebrated the famous "phoolon wali holi" at a programme in Mathura.

File photo of Hema Malini | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini posts pics from her Holi celebrations

Hema Malini celebrated Holi in her constituency Mathura. She played with flowers and was showered with flower petals by the organisers. She also sought blessings from the "swaroops" of Radha-Krishna. Sharing the pictures from the time on social media, she wrote, "Today, participating in the Holi Milan function organized by BJP in Brajbhoomi Mathura, playing Holi of flowers with the forms of Radha Krishna and wishing everyone good wishes."

File photo of Hema Malini | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini smeared in colours on Holi  

On the occasion of Holi on March 25, Malini played with colours. On the occasion she affirmed that her party BJP will sweep 2024 General Elections. "Our party has given this slogan (400 paar), we will fulfill this. We will see to it that happens - not only 400 but beyond that. Because of the work that our party has done, BJP team has done under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, what all has happened in our country, we are very proud of it. Instead of criticising, I wish even the Opposition join hands and play Holi happily and be a part of nation-building," she said.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

