Here's What Caused Arijit Singh's London Concert To End Abruptly: No Goodbye, No Last Note
Arijit Singh's concert in London came to a sudden halt when the stadium of his performance venue cut out the power while he was crooning the chartbuster, Deva Deva from Brahmastra Part 1.
Arijit Singh was performing to a mesmerised audience in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 5 when his show came to an abrupt end. The singer was midway through his performance of Deva Deva from the movie Brahmastra (2023) when the stadium abruptly cut the power. While the sound went out, the organisers burst firecrackers signifying that the show had ended.
Several users on social media who attended the show claimed that the singer requested 20 more minutes of stage time to finish his set, but the stadium did not budge. As per reports, the authorities cut off the power supply of the mic and other musical instruments as soon as the clock struck 10:30 PM, as the attendees had taken permission only until then. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video of the performance with the caption, “Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes...but at 10.30 pm sharp, Tottenham stadium pulled the plug. No goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm.”
Social media users took to the comment section to react to the abrupt stop. Several users hailed the decision taken by the stadium and asserted that such discipline should be enforced in India too. Others, however, defended Arijit and claimed that he should have been allowed to complete his set. Some even shared that 4-5 hour-long concerts are normal for India, but not overseas.
Other concert attendees also shared several videos from Arijit's London gig. In the video, he could be heard singing Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar and Sapphire, among others. A video of his version of the recent chartbuster Saiyaara is now going viral online.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 7 September 2025 at 17:31 IST