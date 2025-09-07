'It's Not Allowed In My Religion...': Aly Goni Reacts To Controversy Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' During Ganesh Chaturthi Festivites

Aly Goni sparked controversy after several videos surfaced online from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 2. In the clips, the actor could be seen staying quiet while his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin and colleague, Nia Sharma, participate in the festivities and chant the traditional mantra, ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. In another video, Jasmin is even seen cajoling him to dance and participate, but he refuses. Days after the videos grabbed attention on social media, the actor defended himself and clarified why he did not participate in the chanting that gave rise to the controversy.

Aly Goni explains why he did not chant Ganpati Bappa Morya

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Aly clarified that it was not his intention to hurt any religious sentiments. He confessed that he had attended the Ganpati festivities for the first time and was unaware of the customs and rituals. He said, “I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations...I usually don't go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong.”



He also shared that he does not practice such customs in his religion (Islam) and so did not know the significance of the chant. He added, "It's not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief: we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."



