Published 13:33 IST, September 19th 2024
Himesh Reshammiya Performs Last Rites Of Father, Shaan, Other Celebrities Attend Funeral
Himesh Reshammiya's Father Dies: The veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya breathed his last on September 18 at the age of 87 due to age-related illness.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs attend Himesh Reshammiya's father's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla
13:33 IST, September 19th 2024