No Comorbidities: Hospital Issues Statement On Varinder Singh Ghuman's Death Amid Claims Of Medical Negligence

Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar after experiencing shoulder pain, suffered heart attack there on Thursday (October 9) evening, leading to his demise at 41. His mortal remains were consigned to flames in Jalandhar on Friday. Mourners, including politicians and artists, attended the cremation at Model Town cremation ground in the city.

Ghuman's death has also led to claims of medical negligence from his family members and some on social media, with many expressing shock over how someone with no prior medical conditions could have suffered a heart attack in the care of medical experts while he was receiving treatment for shoulder discomfort. Now, Fortis Escorts, Amritsar has issued an official statement confirming Ghuman was admitted with "no known comorbidities".

Varinder Singh Ghuman died in Amritsar aged 41 | Image: Instagram

According to reports, the statement of the hospital read, “Mr Varinder Singh Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on 6th October 2025 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities. He underwent the planned procedure under general anaesthesia on 9th October 2025. The surgery was uneventful and was completed around 3 PM with stable vital parameters throughout.”

It further read, "At approximately 3:35 PM, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia, and critical care teams immediately initiated advanced resuscitation measures. Despite sustained and coordinated efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:36 PM. Fortis Hospital deeply regrets this unfortunate loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and his numerous fans."