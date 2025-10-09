Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman No More, His Last Instagram Post About Death Goes Viral

'India’s biggest vegetarian bodybuilder' Varinder Ghuman has passed away after suffering a heart attack in Amritsar, as per reports. Ghuman's death comes a day after Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda succumbed to the grievous injuries he suffered in a bike crash on September 27. Ghuman also shared the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023). While the Punjabi industry had not yet recovered from Jawanda's untimely demise after a freak accident, Ghuman's sudden death has further upset many. He was reportedly in his early 40s.

Varinder Ghuman was a well known name in the body building industry | Image: Instagram

A day before his death, Ghuman had posted a condolence note for Rajvir Jawanda. Many pointed out how in remembering someone, he too passed away. Mourning Jawanda's death, Ghuman wrote in his final Instagram post, “ RIP Brother💔Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe (sic).”

Varinder Ghuman's final Instagram post was about Rajvir Jawanda | Image: Instagram

The news of Ghuman's death was shared by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and Member of Parliament, Sukjinder Singh Randhawa on X. “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow (sic),” his post read.