Who would have thought that a Bengali disco song from over four decades ago would find a whole new audience in an entirely different part of the world?

Bengali disco track ‘Aaj Shanibar’ by singer Rupa Biswas Sen seems to have made its way into the gaming world, featuring on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

It did not take long for Indian players to spot the 1982 track after the game was released on November 19. Soon, Sen’s music began making its way into social media reels and posts.

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For many younger listeners, the track may be a new discovery. But for those familiar with the Indian disco scene of the 1980s, ‘Aaj Shanibar’ is a reminder of a different musical era. Its inclusion in a globally anticipated video game has now given the song an opportunity to reach people who may not have heard it otherwise.

Sen also shared her excitement after learning about the song’s inclusion. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer said she had only heard the news the previous day and was extremely happy about the development. “Aaj main bohot hi khush hu,” she said, before adding, “Isse bada aur kya chahiye?” (I am very happy today. What more could I ask for?)

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