Advertisement

The Mumbai cyber cell’s SIT on Sunday arrested actor Sahil Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. He has been remanded in police custody till May 1. Earlier this week, the actor was grilled for over four hours by the SIT in connection with the case. The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea. Here's everything you need to know about the actor, his involvement in the ₹15,000 crore online betting scam and its tie-in with Bollywood.





File photo of Sahil Khan | Image: Sahil Khan/Instagram

Who is Sahil Khan?

The actor, known for films like Style (2001) and Excuse Me (2003), left film industry years back and became a fitness expert. He started his career by featuring in music video of Stereo Nation's Nachange Sari Raat. His last film appearance was in the 2010 release Aladin. Professionally, he is set to make his Bollywood comeback with a project which will see him reunite with Sharman Joshi. The announcement was made official last year in July. Other details around the project are scarce.

File photo of Sahil Khan | Image: Sahil Khan/Instagram

Sahil married Negar Khan in 2003 and divorced in July 2005. Earlier this year, he shared some pictures with his 21-year-old girlfriend Milena and introduced her as his ‘wife’ on social media. He later revealed that they got engaged in Russia and were legally married.

Advertisement

How is Sahil Khan connected to the Mahadev betting app scam?

Sahil Khan is accused of promoting betting apps like Lion Book and Lotus 24/7, which are linked to the Mahadev app, on other websites. According to the police, he also has a stake in the Lotus Book 24/7 app.

Advertisement

The actor, along with three others, was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in December 2023 over their alleged role in promoting the Mahadev betting app. In the investigation, the police found that the actor not only promoted the Lion Book app but also participated in their events in India and abroad.

#WATCH | Actor Sahil Khan brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh. He has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case.



“I believe in the judiciary of the country, " he says pic.twitter.com/HirOzizuXb — ANI (@ANI)

After his arrest, Sahil said, “I believe in the judiciary of the country.”

What has the investigation revealed so far?

An SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app. The size of the scam is about ₹15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered in Matunga, Mumbai.

An investigation is underway against Sahil and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops and all technical equipment. The Mumbai police had earlier arrested one person in connection with the case. Sahil is the second person to be arrested by Mumbai police in the case.

Advertisement

What is the Mahadev betting app scam?

Operated by Chhattisgarh's Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai since 2017, the Mahadev Online betting app used paid advertisements on social media apps to get people to bet on players and outcomes of IPL matches, football, tennis and other sports. As many as 100 celebrities, including actors and social media influencers, are under ED's radar for accruing benefits of proceeds of online betting and hawala money through endorsement deals and events.

Advertisement

Celebs whose names have been associated with Mahadev app scam

As many as 34 celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kapil Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Harrdy Sandhu, Sunil Grover, Rashmika Mandanna, Hina Khan, Neha Sharma, Mouni Roy and Sonakshi Sinha are believed to be connected to the case due to their association with events hosted by the company’s chief, Sourabh Chandrakar.

Advertisement

#BREAKING NEWS On #ThisIsExclusive | BIG UPDATE ON MAHADEV BETTING SCAM: Republic accesses the list of celebrities who attended the September 2022 Celebration Gala in UAE. #MahadevBettingAppCase #MahadevOnlineBetting #Actors #Celebrities



WATCH #LIVE… pic.twitter.com/1KogUkQtyY — Republic (@republic)

What is the Fairplay app scam?

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against eight betting apps, including the Fairplay app which was promoted by popular Bollywood personalities. It said that the actors and singers who were under scanner allegedly promoted advertisements related to the Fairplay app, asking people to watch IPL on such apps.

(With inputs from news agencies)