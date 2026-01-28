Arijit Singh's Retirement: How 18-Year-old Fame Gurukul Contestant Became Bollywood's Voice Of Romance And Heartbreak

Arijit Singh's Retirement: The popular singer, who has wooed his fans for years, took to his social media account to share a detailed statement confirming his retirement from playback singing. The news came as a shock to his fans and industry insiders alike. One of the most celebrated artists in the industry, Arijit has left an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners across the nation. The singer started his career as a contestant on a singing reality show, much like several famous Bollywood musicians. Over the years, the hit machine became associated with romance and heartbreak. No Bollywood album was truly complete without a famous Arijit track. As the singer steps away from playback singing, here's a look at his glorious career that has given music lovers numerous foot-tappers and chartbusters.

Humble beginnings and shelved albums

Often dubbed a talent that only surfaces once in decades, Arijit Singh was only 18 years old when he showed up as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul, which premiered on Sony TV and boasted several celebrity judges. In one of the episodes, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw potential in the singer and signed him to sing the track Yun Shabnami from Saawariya. However, the song never featured in the movie and found no mention in the album as well, initially.

The same year, Arijit Singh was signed by TIPS music label after his stint at Fame Gurukul. Unfortunately, this album was shelved, too. In 2006, he moved to Mumbai and kick-started a career in music. However, success did not come to him right away. In 2011, Arijit made his Bollywood playback singing debut with the song Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2. The song was appreciated by a niche audience, but it was still not enough to catapult Singh to superstar status. This was followed by his tracks like Raabta, and other songs from Cocktail (2012), Barfi (2012) and Players (2012).

Arijit's voice gradually came to be associated with slow, soft love songs, which was a refreshing change from the over-the-top rock bangers. His claim to fame was the 2013 song Tum Hi Ho, which not only topped charts and became a radio favourite but also gave Arijit Singh much-deserved nationwide recognition.

Arijit Singh was among the most streamed singers globally on Spotify | Image: X

Singh went on to deliver a series of memorable tracks that demonstrated his vocal range and emotional depth. Songs like Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) captured the pain of heartbreak, while Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015) explored the complexities of relationships with delicate sensitivity. He has also lent his voice to popular tracks such as Apna Bana Le, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, showcasing his versatility and ability to seamlessly balance soulful melodies with mainstream appeal.



Not just romance, Arijit is also hailed for his peppy numbers such as Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Kesariya and several others. Most recently, he lent his voice to the reimagined version of Sandese Aate Hain for Border 2. His last song before retirement was Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan (2026). The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.



A screengrab of Arijit Singh's retirement announcement post | Image: X