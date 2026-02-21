Updated 21 February 2026 at 21:23 IST
Hrithik Roshan Pays Emotional Tribute To His Mentor MM Baig Following Director’s Demise
Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and penned an emotional note after the passing of his former mentor, MM Baig.
Director MM Baig passed away early this week. He was quite unwell for some time and was reportedly found dead at his residence in Mumbai. The filmmaker was in his 70s and used to live alone. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.
Hrithik Roshan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of M M Baig, who played a crucial role in shaping his early journey in cinema. Taking to his X account, War 2 star wrote that Baig entered his life at a turning point and helped him gain confidence as an actor.
Today, taking to his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Hrithik wrote, "My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18 years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family."
MM Baig started his career as an assistant director and trained under J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar and Rakesh Roshan. During this time, he worked on several films, including Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989), Karz Chukana Hai (1991), Kala Bazaar (1989) and Kishen Kanhaiya (1990).
