Hrithik Roshan Pays Emotional Tribute To His Mentor MM Baig Following Director’s Demise

Director MM Baig passed away early this week. He was quite unwell for some time and was reportedly found dead at his residence in Mumbai. The filmmaker was in his 70s and used to live alone. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Today, taking to his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Hrithik wrote, "My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18 years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family."