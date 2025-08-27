Hrithik Roshan Rents Out ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For Pennies

Hrithik Roshan is in the news again, not for his films or dance moves, but for the new update related to his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The Krishh actor has reportedly rented out his sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai to her for what is described as ‘pennies.’4

Hrithik Roshan rents a sea-facing Juhu flat to Saba Azad

According to reports, War 2 actor rented out his flat to girlfriend Saba Azad for ₹75,000 per month for one year, totalling ₹9 lakh. In 2020, he had purchased three floors in the same building for ₹97.5 crore, including the 18th floor and a duplex covering the 19th and 20th floors. The 12,000 sq ft luxury property lies in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road.

The leave and licence agreement dated 4 August 2025 shows a deposit payment of ₹1.25 lakh.

Hrithik’s 12,000 sq ft Juhu apartment reportedly rents for about ₹75,000, which is considered far below the usual market rate for such a premium space.

So far, neither actor has commented on the reports.

Hrithik Roshan's Real Estate portfolio

The Roshans’ property deals often grab attention. In May 2025, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three apartments in Andheri for ₹6.75 crore. Earlier in the year, Hrithik rented a 2,727 sq ft office space in Goregaon for ₹5.62 lakh per month, and in February, he renewed the lease of a 9,209 sq ft commercial property in Pune’s Kharadi for ₹6.08 lakh a month.