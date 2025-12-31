Hrithik Roshan Rings In New Year With Saba Azad, Shares Goofy Moment With Double-Thumb Joke

The countdown to New Year's Day 2026 has begun, and many celebrities have headed off on holiday to welcome the year ahead. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are also enjoying a break, and the War 2 actor recently shared a set of goofy photos with his girlfriend, along with a warm New Year message and a playful double-thumb joke.

Hrithik offered fans a glimpse of his happy year-end mood by posting the pictures on social media. The silhouette shots capture the couple in a light-hearted, fun moment and quickly caught attention online.

Along with the photos, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt message as 2025 came to an end. He thanked his fans and sent warm wishes for the year ahead. In his post, he wrote, “Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note. Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026, everyone,” expressing his positive mood as the year wrapped up. He also added hashtags such as #keepdancing, #keepflowing, #keeploving, #keepgrowing and #staycurious.

He further added a fun note, “In a postscript, Roshan kept the tone light and playful with a self-mocking line. "P.s. not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation.”

