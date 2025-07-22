Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan's Health Update After Neck Angioplasty: Carotid Arteries to the Brain Were Above 75% Blocked

Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared an update on his health on his Instagram handle. Earlier, there were reports that the Krrish director had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital and had undergone neck angioplasty last week. Now, he has posted a picture from the hospital along with a long note detailing how he discovered that ‘both his carotid arteries to the brain were blocked over 75%.’ The War 2 actor also reposted his father’ post.

Rakesh Roshan shares health update after recovering from neck angioplasty

Koi Mil Gaya maker Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram and said that the week has been an eye-opener for him after undergoing a critical medical procedure. He wrote: “This week has been truly eye-opening, during a routine full-body health checkup.”

Detailing about how he found out carotid arteries blockage, Rakesh Roshan noted, “The doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which, if ignored, could be potentially dangerous. I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done.”

Assuring that he is now recovered and working on his health to be back on track, “I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon.” Kaho Naa..Pyar Hai maker further requested fans to be aware of their health, writing, “I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain are concerned.”

Further detailing about who needs to look for, Hrithik Roshan’s father wrote, “A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography ( which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all.”