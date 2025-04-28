Hungama Actor Tikku Talsania Completes 4 Films In 4 Months After Brain Stroke: Report

Veteran actor Tikku Talsania suffered a brain stroke in January 2025, concerning his fans about his well-being. As per the latest report, the actor has now recovered and made an incredible return to his acting career. Hungama actor has not only made a comeback to his health but also reportedly completed work on four projects since his recovery.

Has Tikku Talsania done four projects since recovering from a brain stroke?

As per media reports surfacing, Tikku Talsania expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his critical times and helped him reach the hospital on time. Nearly four months later, reports claim that he has fully recovered and has already worked on four films since leaving the hospital.

For the unversed, Tikku is celebrated for his iconic comic roles in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and many more. Earlier this year, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after falling seriously ill during a film screening. Initial reports suggested a heart attack, but his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified it was a brain stroke. “He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti explained.

Who is Tiku Talsania?

The veteran actor began his career in 1984 with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. In 1986, he appeared in three Hindi films: Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty, and Asli Naqli. From there, his journey in the entertainment industry gained momentum, and he became known for his supporting roles. His filmography includes popular movies such as Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Virasat, and Hungama 2.

Beyond films, he has acted in several well-known TV shows, including Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.