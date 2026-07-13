Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Announces Engagement To Krish Agarwal

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali has announced her engagement to boyfriend Krish Agarwal. She shared a series of photos and a video from the romantic proposal that took place during their vacation trip to Norway. Ida has been dating Krish for years now.

Inside Ida Ali and Krish Agarwal's romantic proposal

In the images, we can see Krish going down on one knee and proposing to Ida with sea and mountains in the backdrop. Both can be seen dressed in winterwear. She first shared the video excitedly showing off her ring and captioned it as "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand".

It was followed by a carousel post from the romantic moment, and she captioned it as "Yes".

Family and friends send best wishes

Soon after she shared the post, her friends Sharvari Wagh, Khushi Kapor, Vedang Raina, Orry and Aaliyah Kashyap sent best wishes to the couple. Sharvari wrote, "Congratulations guys." Vedang wrote, "Congratulations, you both." Aaliyah wrote, "MY FAV PEOPLE"

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