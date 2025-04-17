In Pics | Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu's Sea-facing Home Worth ₹9 Crore, A Wedding Gift By Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Sona Ali Khan and actor Kunal Khemu have been together since 2009 and have a beautiful baby girl Inaaya Naumi Khemu. The couple mostly stayed away from the media spotlight but being the pataudi princess and daughter of Sharmila Tagore and cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, she shares a cosy living space with her husband and their senior dog Masti, in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood that she shares a lot on social media.

Soha-Kunal's home worth ₹9 cr, a gift by her mother Sharmila Tagore

Soha Ali Khan’s apartment is located in the posh Sunder Villa near linking road in Mumbai. Their house in on the top floor of the 9-story building and is worth of ₹9 crore. It was gifted to the couple by Sharmila Tagore on their wedding.

Inside Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu house

The Khan-Kemmu living room is ideal for hosting both lively gatherings and intimate tea parties. This cosy, compact space combines quirky yet elegant design elements, perfectly suiting a home for three and their furry companion.

A standout feature is the beautiful rocking chair by Habios, crafted from woven cotton and teak wood, which pairs perfectly with a hand-knit pink pouffe.

The home strikes a harmonious balance between contemporary furniture and vintage selections, with some pieces carrying the charm of potential family heirlooms.

Predominantly clad in wood from floor to ceiling, the house includes a dedicated recreational room, perfect for reading or Netflix binges.