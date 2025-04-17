Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Getting Divorced 11 Months After Marriage? Actress's Biting Reply To Troll Goes Viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024 and have been enjoying their honeymoon phase ever since. Following their wedding, fearing debates about her inter-religious marriage stirred up online. In response, the Heeramandi actress disabled the comments section when sharing official photos from her civil ceremony. Despite this, a troll left a harsh comment predicting their divorce on another post. Sonakshi, however, didn’t let it pass and responded with a powerful message.

Sonakshi Sinha hit back at trolls who predicted her divorce

Recently, Dabang actress posted a photo with her hubby Zaheer. The Dabang actress recently shared a photo with her husband, Zaheer. In response, a troll commented, “Ur divorce is too close to u."

Instead of ignoring the remark, Sonakshi gave a bold reply, writing, “Pehle teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise." (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will — promise). Her response has since gone viral.

When Shatrughan Sinha took the stand for her daughter’s inter-religion marriage

Sonakshi’s father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, recently defended her against trolls targeting her personal choices saying that wedding is a very personal decision.