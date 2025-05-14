Is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning The Last MI Movie? Tom Cruise Answers At Cannes

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has registered over 45,000 ticket sales across India’s top national chains -- PVR Inox and Cinépolis -- in the advance bookings. The action film, the eighth installment in the franchise, will release here on May 17, six days before its worldwide theatrical debut.

While anticipation builds up before The Final Reckoning makes its theatrical debut, one question is on everyone's mind. Is this the last MI movie?

MI franchise kicked off in 1996 and has seen seven movies to date, with the 8th one lined up. When Dead Reckoning (the 7th MI film) was split into two parts, many thought it would be the end of the franchise. The talks have gathered pace as the Cruise readies to enthrall fans with his stunts with his latest outing.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiered out of competition at Cannes 2025 | Image: AP

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiered at Cannes on May 14. Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and other cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Hannah Waddingham walked the red carpet before its premiere as the orchestra played the iconic MI theme.

Cruise joined McQuarrie midway through the director’s masterclass talk at Cannes. Here, he reflected on his 30-year journey as Ethan Hunt and his extensive collaborations with the MI team behind the camera. Whether Final Reckoning is a last hurrah for him, he demurred, calling it “the culmination of three decades of work". “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy,” Cruise said.