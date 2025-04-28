India's Got Latent Controversy: Big Relief To Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court Orders Release Of YouTuber's Passport

On April 28, the Supreme Court reviewed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s request to have his passport returned, which was withheld as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged obscene content on social media following his triggering comment made on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The court also heard a separate plea calling for a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT platforms and social media.

SC order to return Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport

The Supreme Court ordered the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau to release YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, allowing him to travel abroad. This decision follows a petition filed by Allahbadia requesting the return of his passport. Both Maharashtra and Assam informed the court that investigations related to the FIRs against Allahbadia have been completed, as per ANI.

Ranveer Allahbadia had earlier submitted his passport to the authorities as a condition for interim protection from arrest during the investigation. The case was registered after multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia and other YouTubers for allegedly using obscene language on Samay Raina's YouTube show titled India’s Got Latent.

SC sent a notice to OTT platforms over obscene content

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Centre, Prime Video, Netflix, ALTT (Alt Balaji), Ullu and social platforms to take appropriate action to restrict the streaming of obscene content on digital platforms. This has come after a PIL was filed seeking direction from the Centre to take action against obscene content on OTT platforms. The court said that such content raised concern and urged the centre, "You should do something about it".