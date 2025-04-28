Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, Netflix, Prime Video, ALTT Over Obscene Content

The Supreme Court has issued a notice on Monday, April 28, to the Centre, Prime Video, Netflix, ALTT (Alt Balaji), Ullu and social platforms to take appropriate action to prohibit the streaming of obscene content on OTT and social media platforms. This has come after a PIL was filed seeking direction from the Centre to take action against obscene content on OTT platforms. The court said that such content raised significant concern and urged the centre, "You should do something about it".

The bench, comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih, observed the PIL that raised a "genuine concern." The bench observed in its order, "This petition raises an important concern with regard to the display of various objectionable, obscene and indecent contents on OTT platforms and social media. Learned Solicitor General fairly states that the contents go to the extent of perversity. He submits that certain more regulations are in contemplation."

The court has sent notice to the Centre, Netflix, Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital, Mubi, X Corp, Google, Meta Inc. and Apple . This has come after the apex court asked the Union, while hearing Ranveer Allahbadia's case, to consider bringing in regulations on obscene content.

All about Ranveer Allahbadia's case