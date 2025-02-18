India’s Got Latent Controversy: What's Next for Ranveer Allahbadia If He Loses the Case?

What's Next for Ranveer Allahbadia If He Loses the Case? | Image: X

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea today, Feb 18, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is expected to take up the case.

Last Friday, Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, urgently requested the matter be listed in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that the case would be assigned to a bench and heard within two to three days. As the proceedings unfold, the potential consequences for the YouTuber remain to be seen.

Which law covers obscenity in online content that has been breached in India’s Got Latent?

As per Livelaw, Section 294 of the BNS governs the sale, distribution, and circulation of obscene materials. This section aims to protect public morality. This section also penalises the “display of any content in electronic form.”

Content that is lascivious or appeals to prurient interests and has the potential to corrupt or deprave those who interact with it is considered obscene, according to this section.

Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: X

As per Assam CM’s post, “Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections -79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 198.”

What punishments Ranveer Allahbadia might get if he lost the case?

As per Livelaw, the first-time offender may face up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5000. And for repeated breaches, the imprisonment may extend to five years, with a fine of up to ₹10,000.

Section 296 of the BNS also deals with obscene acts and songs in public places. It aims to maintain public decency and prevent disturbances.

This section covers acts such as performing obscene actions in public or singing, reciting, or uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in public that cause annoyance to others. Offenders can face up to three months in jail, a fine of ₹1,000, or both.