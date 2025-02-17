India's Got Latent Row: NCW Summons Ranveer, Samay and Apoorva For the Second Time; Hearing Today | LIVE

NCW Summons Samay, Ranveer and Apoorva | Image: Republic

India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: On January 9, several clips from Samay Raina's show went viral in which the comedians and influencers could be heard using profane language, making sexual inferences, asking incestuous questions and promoting stereotypes. A particular question by Ranveer Allahbadia, the YouTuber popularly known as BeerBiceps, regarding parental intercourse did not sit well with social media users. This led to widespread criticism with calls for a ban and boycott of the influencer as well as India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of I & B intervened and Samay Raina take down the episode. Several summons have also been issued for Samay Raina and other notable guests on the show. On Monday, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and other panellists are about to appear before NCW.

Live Blog

India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: Following backlash from netizens, Ranveer Allahbadia saw a slump in followed on his Instagram and YouTube channels. Allahbadia had already apologise, while Samay Raina issued an official statement, in which he mentioned that he deleted all India’s Got Latent videos. The Comedian, who has been summoned by Police regarding the controversy assured that he will be cooperating with the system. However, netizens are not quite pleased with the statement as he hasn't apologised yet. Last week, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani had recorded their statement where they stated that the show is “not scripted”.

12:20 IST, February 17th 2025 Gaurav Kapoor takes jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia over hurried apology in India's Got Latent row As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, the episode has also become a subject of jokes and memes on social media. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor spoke about it in his latest set and took a jibe at Allahbadia over his ‘hurried’ apology. "Ranver jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Itezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.



11:45 IST, February 17th 2025 Comedia Anubhav Singh Bassi's show cancelled amid Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent Controversy Amid the ongoing controversy regrding the filthy, lewd comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's shows has been cancelled, following a letter from Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav to the DGP, Prashant Kumar. Anubhav was scheduled to perform in Lucknow at 3 PM and 7 PM on February 15. File photo of Anubhav Singh Bassi | Source: IMDb

11:26 IST, February 17th 2025 Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija summoned by NCW As per Republic sources, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia have been summoned by NCW. However, Samay and Apoorva requested for a virtual appearance, but NCW (Nationa Commission For Women) has denied their request. Jaspreet, Apoorva, Ashish, Ranveer and Samat | Source: Instagram