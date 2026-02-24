Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Breaks Silence On Claims Of 'Disrespecting' Rakul Preet Singh At An Award Show

A video from an award ceremony is going viral on the internet that shows Rakul Preet Singh handing an award to an influencer, Lakshay Jaggi. However, without any handshake or formal greeting, he took the award and walked past the actress without even looking at her. This didn't go down with the fans, and they called out Jaggi's behaviour, claiming that he ignored the actress. Now, the influencer has addressed the claims and issued a clarification, explaining his side of the story.

Lakshay Jaggi issues clarification on claims of ignoring Rakul Preet Singh

After seeing his video from the award night going viral, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he can be heard addressing the issue. He said, "So you were asking about that Rakul Preet incident… about why I ignored Rakul Preet at the award show… what exactly happened… So the thing was that she was going to receive an award… There was an aunty-type lady in front of me… she passed by me… she was also getting a nice award… and as soon as she received it, when she extended her hand, Rakul didn’t shake hands with her."

"So that’s why I went up there… I didn’t go to insult anyone… I went on stage, took the award from her, and said, ‘If there’s no custom of shaking hands, then take the award and move ahead.’ That’s what I felt at the time. How would I know… that the other person would feel insulted…" Jaggi cleared his stance.

Who is Lakshay Jaggi?

He is a fitness influencer with over 4 lakh followers on his social media. On Instagram, he often posts videos of his gym and transformation.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

The actress will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres this Holi, but the makers postponed the release date.