Assi Vs Do Deewane Sheher Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films Wrap Up First Monday With Under ₹1 Crore Biz

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Sheher Mein and Taapsee Pannu's intense drama Assi hit the big screens on the same day, February 20. Released amid a low buzz, both movies have failed to register a decent total at the domestic box office. On the first Monday of release, both the movies failed to attract cinegoers to housefull theatres.

Assi and Do Deewane Sheher Mein witness a drop in collection on the first Monday

Do Deewane Seher Mein has witnessed a drop in its collection ever since its release. The movie opened to a lukewarm ₹1.25 crore. The Mrunal Thakur starrer added another ₹1.5 crore on day 2 of release and ₹1.45 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film's collection dropped even lower to under ₹1 crore. According to Sacnilk, the movie only collected ₹65 Lakh. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Zee Studios, and Bhansali Productions present Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.



