Assi Vs Do Deewane Sheher Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films Wrap Up First Monday With Under ₹1 Crore Biz
Assi and Do Deewane Sheher Mein hit the big screens together on February 20. Both movies have amassed a lukewarm total at the box office.
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Sheher Mein and Taapsee Pannu's intense drama Assi hit the big screens on the same day, February 20. Released amid a low buzz, both movies have failed to register a decent total at the domestic box office. On the first Monday of release, both the movies failed to attract cinegoers to housefull theatres.
Assi and Do Deewane Sheher Mein witness a drop in collection on the first Monday
Do Deewane Seher Mein has witnessed a drop in its collection ever since its release. The movie opened to a lukewarm ₹1.25 crore. The Mrunal Thakur starrer added another ₹1.5 crore on day 2 of release and ₹1.45 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film's collection dropped even lower to under ₹1 crore. According to Sacnilk, the movie only collected ₹65 Lakh. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Zee Studios, and Bhansali Productions present Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.
Taapsee Pannu's Assi saw a similar trend in business. The courtroom drama opened to ₹1 crore and saw a slight growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie minted ₹1.6 crore each. On the first Monday of release, Assi raked in ₹0.75 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The film's total after a four-day theatrical run stands at ₹ 4.95 Cr. In addition to Taapsee in the lead, Assi features a talented ensemble of actors, including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production.
