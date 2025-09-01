Inside Aladdin Actor Mena Massoud-Emily Shah’s Hindu And Coptic Christian Wedding Ceremonies | Watch

Aladdin actor Mena Massoud tied the knot with Jungle Cry actor Emily Shah in an Indian ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in July this year. The couple dated for four years and got engaged in 2023, but kept their relationship under the table. The duo revealed it only this weekend by sharing a video of their wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Inside Mena Massoud, Emily Shah’s wedding

Mena Masooud shared a wedding glimpse in a joint Instagram post with Emily, writing, “The wedding of our dreams.” The video shows Emily in a red sari and Mena in a cream sherwani for their Hindu wedding, while both wore white for their Christian ceremony. The celebrations, as seen in the video, included dhol, baraat and a sangeet.

On July 27, Emily posted photos from their engagement on Instagram, where they wore cream outfits, writing, “From our engagement in Japan to our wedding in Italy… let’s do this habibi.”

More about Mena Massoud and Emily Shah's wedding

Mena Massoud’s family moved from Egypt to Canada when he was three years old, while Emily’s father is Gujarati and her mother is American. To celebrate their diverse heritage, the couple held a multicultural wedding in Italy, starting with a Hindu ceremony followed by a Coptic Christian one. Valentino, Manish Malhotra, Zegna, and bespoke jewels shaped their every look, blending Indian traditions with Italian flavours and Egyptian heritage.

Vogue India also featured their wedding. Speaking to the magazine, Emily Shah shared that she met Mena on a dating app for artists in 2018, and they began dating the following year. Mena proposed to her on her birthday in Japan in December 2023. Although they first planned to marry within six months, they chose to wait and tied the knot this year in Tuscany.