Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Director Nag Ashwin Confirms Major Delay Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer, Says 'In Another 2 Or 3 Years...'

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, earned rave reviews from the audience, and the movie went on to create history at the box office by breaking several records. Owing to the success, the fans anticipated that the makers would release the second part soon, but it seems they have to wait a little longer. Yes, the director Nag Ashwin has finally reacted to the million-dollar question - When is the sequel releasing?

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will release...

According to a report in 123Telugu, Nag Ashwin, during a podcast, opened up about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. He shared that the second installment will not go on the floors anytime soon, as the scale and cast are massive and will take some time. “The actors have to come together. Some of the pre-visualised sequences and action sequences are much bigger. So it will take some time. I don’t have an exact answer. Everyone is busy. Hopefully, in another 2 or 3 years, that’s what I think," said Nag Ashwin.

Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja in Kalki 2898 AD?

Teja recently dropped a post wishing producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani on her birthday. He penned a sweet note with the line, “See you in K". Many said that K in the post referred to the Kalki movie franchise. The working title of this series was Project K. This means that Teja will be part of the sequel, but we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

All about Kalki 2898 AD