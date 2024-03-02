Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July later this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple has hosted a lavish three-day bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The who’s who from all walks of life are in attendance at the pre-wedding festivities. While photos and videos of the celebrities from the first day of festivities are doing rounds on social media, designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the decor at the venue.

Inside the dreamy decor of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

A day after the cocktail night the couple, ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from inside the bash venue in Jamnagar. The designer shared the photos with the caption, “Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani.” The photos are now doing rounds on social media.

In the photos, floral patterns could be seen taking centre stage. The white colour dominated the venue, decorated with seasonal, colourful flowers. The next photo shows the wall inside the venue adorned with hand-painted peacocks and other Indian motifs. All other rooms inside the venue are also designed with floral patterns.

Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding takes guests inside Vantara

The first event on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities is called “A Walk on the Wildside”. The guests at the event are expected to dress in chic casual attire. The wardrobe planner given by the hosts advised the guests to wear comfortable footwear as a tour of the rescue centre and care facility inside Vantara would be given.

The second event of the day is called “Mela Rogue”. The evening will be full of musical performances and the guests will take on the dance floor as well. The dress code for the evening is ‘dazzling desi romance’. Indian ethnic attire will take prominence at the bash.