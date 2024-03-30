Inside Mannara Chopra’s Birthday Bash With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta

Advertisement

Mannara Chopra hosted a star-studded bash to celebrate her 33rd birthday on March 29. To make the occasion special, her cousin Priyanka Chopra also joined the bash along with Nick Jonas. New photos and videos from inside the bash are now doing rounds on social media.

On March 29, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style to join in the celebrations of Mannara‘s birthday party. The couple who is currently in India donned casual attire for the bash. Priyanka looked chic in an all-white co-ord set while Nick donned a matching white floral shirt teamed with yellow pants.

Several other actors like Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Darshan Kumar, Terrence Lewis, Manjot Singh, Mukesh Chabbra, Ankit Tiwari, Vickey Sadana, Rumi Jaffery, Riyaz N. Raghav, Mushtaq Sheikh, Madhu Chopra, and Siddharth Chopra were in attendance at the event. Inside photos from the event show Nickyanaka posing with the birthday girl Mannara on her special day.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Mannara Chopra and family

On March 27, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account to share a series of photos showcasing her "lit" Holi party. The first photo captures an adorable moment as the family of three looks radiant in white ensembles. The next photo is of Nick and Priyanka with Tamanna and her husband Sudeep Dutt, who organised the whole bash. It was followed by videos of Priyanka and Nick smeared in pink gulaal and groove to Janam Samjha Karo. Another clip shows Mannara dancing to the dhol beats. Followed by several family portraits.

Sharing the carousel post the actress wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun." It is Priyanka and Nick's second Holi in India while Malti Marie's first in the country.