Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Triptii Dimri Lauds Priyanka Chopra, Says It Takes ‘Guts’ To Move Countries And Restart Career

Triptii Dimri has opened up about her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. The Animal actress specially heaped praise on Priyanka's performance in Barfi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Triptii Dimri has always been vocal about her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. The actress, in an old interview, had called Priyanka the “biggest influence in her life”. In a new interview, the Animal star opened up on what makes her like Priyanka.

Triptii Dimri calls Priyanka Chopra ‘brilliant’ in every film she does 

In a recent interview with Vogue, Triptii Dimri opened up about her adulation for Priyanka Chopra. She mentioned that there is a lot to learn from the Fashion actress. She lauded her for taking the decision to move countries and restart her career. 

A file photo of Triptii Dimri | Image: Instagram 


Triptii told the publication, “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There's so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she's brilliant in every film she has done, especially Barfi.” Talking about the 2012 romantic comedy, the Animal actress said while watching the film she could not recognise Priyanka and she wants that for herself too. She continued, “When I watched Barfi, I couldn't recognise her. I think that's one quality I want in myself as well. If I do a project and I want people to say that, 'She doesn't feel like Triptii'. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor.”

When Triptii Dimri called Priyanka Chopra her ‘biggest influence’ 

A file photo of Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram 

In an old interview with Hello Magazine, Triptii Dimri spoke about her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. Calling the actress talented, she shared that the Fashion actress is one of the biggest influences in her life. Triptii shared, “Among the actresses, it's Priyanka Chopra [Jonas]—I'm really inspired by her; she's a very talented, versatile actress.” 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

