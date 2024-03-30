Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Mumbai and are spending time with close friends and family. After celebrating the Holi with family, the couple arrived to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s cousin Mannara tonight, March 29. Photos and videos of the couple are now doing rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin in white for Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived for the birthday party of Mannara Chopra. Mannara, who recently, appeared in a reality show, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, March 29. The actress threw a star-studded birthday party on the occasion which was attended by her friends and family.

At the event, Priyanka Chopra donned a white co-ord set. She donned a pristine white skirt teamed with a matching top. She teamed the look with a statement necklace. Nick Jonas on the other hand donned a casual look comprising of a floral white shirt teamed with yellow pants. The couple posed with the birthday girl and the video of the same has now flooded the internet.

Nickyanka celebrates Holi with family

On March 27, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account to share a series of photos showcasing her "lit" Holi party. The first photo captures an adorable moment as the family of three looks radiant in white ensembles. The next photo is of Nick and Priyanka with Tamanna and her husband Sudeep Dutt, who organised the whole bash. It was followed by videos of Priyanka and Nick smeared in pink gulaal and groove to Janam Samjha Karo. Another clip shows Mannara dancing to the dhol beats. Followed by several family portraits.

Sharing the carousel post the actress wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun." It is Priyanka and Nick's second Holi in India while Malti Marie's first in the country.