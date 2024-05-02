Inside Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Magical Sangeet Night In Udaipur | WATCH

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe in a hush-hush ceremony earlier this year. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. While the Pink actress has been hesitant in sharing photos and visuals from her wedding, several inside visuals from the ceremony have found their way on social media. Most recently, visuals showing the decor of the sangeet night have gone viral.

Inside Taapsee Pannu’s shimmer-filled sangeet night

On May 1, days after the actress’ wedding, her event planners took to their Instagram account to share an inside video of the sangeet ceremony. Sharing the video, the wedding company wrote in the caption, “Exclusively step into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love. We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”

Judging by the video of the venue, the theme of the event seemed to be glitter and shimmer. The location was lit up with lavish chandeliers as bright decorations adorned the background. Apart from the shimmer, an opulent floral arrangement could also be seen in the places. The video is now doing rounds on social media.

Taapsee-Mathias groove to Just The Way You Are in viral sangeet video

On April 3, an inside video from the sangeet night went viral on social media. In the video, the actress danced with her husband Mathias on the Bruno Mars track Just The Way You Are. The badminton star looked dapper in a pink tuxedo for the ceremony, and his girlfriend matched him in a coordinated white outfit. Abhilash Thapliyal, Taapsee’s friend and her sister Shagun Pannu were spotted cheering for the couple with loud applause and cheers.

As per media reports, Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday, March 20. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with director and Taapsee's good friend Anurag Kashyap. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.