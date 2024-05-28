Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are once again back in the news as they head to celebrate their pre-wedding festivities. The Ambanis and Merchants were snapped at Mumbai airport on Sunday, leaving for Italy, where they will board a cruise ship. Their festivities will take place on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Ahead of the ceremonies, the pre-wedding invitation has gone viral on the internet.

Take a look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding invitation

A paparazzo named Viral Bhayani has shared the invitation on his Instagram handle. The card reads, “La Vite E Un Viaggio" (Life is a journey) in bold letters. It further adds, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." The card mentioned the dates of the festivities, which will begin on May 29 and conclude on June 1. It also mentions that the event will be held in Italy and France.

(A file photo of Radhika and Anant | Image: Instagram)

The ceremony will kick off with a Welcome Lunch, followed by a Starry Night in the evening. On the second day, they will land in Rome, where they will explore the city, culminating in a dinner party and late-night bash. On the third day, the party will continue with morning activities on the cruise, followed by a masquerade party later that day. The final day will feature celebrations in Portofino, Italy, with an Italian summer theme.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: ViralBhayani/Instagram)

Who’s who of the B-townies will attend the pre-wedding bash

Around 800 guests have been invited including selected A-listers from the entertainment world such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Atlee. For the guests, the Ambani family has arranged for 600 hospitality staff on the cruise ship. On Sunday, Ranbir and Alia along with their daughter Raha were snapped at the Mumbai airport. Other than them, MS Dhoni with his family, Ranveer Singh, Atlee and Anil Ambani were snapped at the airport.