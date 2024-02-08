English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare sangeet: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and son Azad perform together | WATCH

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad, took center stage during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet to perform on songs like Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 10, 2024. The couple will be getting married in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding festivities commenced with a registration marriage in Mumbai on January 3, 2024.

A file photo of Ira Khan and her family | Image: Varinder Chawla 

 

Aamir Khan performs with Azad, Kiran Rao at Ira's sangeet

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad, took center stage during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet to perform on songs like Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Aa Chal Ke Tujhe Mein Leke Chalo, among others. The viral video capturing the performance also showcased Azad singing Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka to his sister along with father Aamir Khan. Amid the celebrations, Ira Khan didn't miss the chance to express her excitement for her brother Azad, showering him with support and adoration. Check the videos below:

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding video goes viral

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities began with mehendi ceremony in Udaipur on January 8. Ahead of the festivities, the couple shared their wedding video on social media. The video began with groom Nupur explaining everyone why he actually ditched the usual way of arriving at a wedding and jogged for almost 8 kms to reach the venue.

He said, "From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason." Following this, the video featured Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registering their marriage. Not just that, but the clip was a montage of all the adorable moments of the couple with their family members.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions. The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement