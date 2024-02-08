Advertisement

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 10, 2024. The couple will be getting married in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding festivities commenced with a registration marriage in Mumbai on January 3, 2024.

A file photo of Ira Khan and her family | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan performs with Azad, Kiran Rao at Ira's sangeet

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad, took center stage during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet to perform on songs like Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Aa Chal Ke Tujhe Mein Leke Chalo, among others. The viral video capturing the performance also showcased Azad singing Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka to his sister along with father Aamir Khan. Amid the celebrations, Ira Khan didn't miss the chance to express her excitement for her brother Azad, showering him with support and adoration. Check the videos below:

New visuals from Ira Khan's wedding pic.twitter.com/UirDvZO2Oa — Sneha Biswas (@Realsnehabiswas) January 10, 2024

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding video goes viral

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities began with mehendi ceremony in Udaipur on January 8. Ahead of the festivities, the couple shared their wedding video on social media. The video began with groom Nupur explaining everyone why he actually ditched the usual way of arriving at a wedding and jogged for almost 8 kms to reach the venue.

He said, "From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason." Following this, the video featured Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registering their marriage. Not just that, but the clip was a montage of all the adorable moments of the couple with their family members.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions. The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.