Is Shawn Mendes Dating Portuguese Singer MARO? Latest Sighting Sparks Romance Rumours

The social media has gone into full “are-they-official?” mode. American pop singer Shawn Mendes has recently spotted at Café Muro in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, enjoying coffee with Portuguese singer and YouTube sensation MARO aka Mariana Brito da Cruz Forjaz Secca. The pair's closeness and comfort conversation, sparking a wave of online chatter.

Shawn Mendes dating MARO?

In the now-viral photos, Shawn Mendes appeared at ease alongside MARO, who fans quickly identified from her viral performances and Eurovision fame. Their second coffee outing on Tuesday sent fans into a frenzy, speculating not only about a blooming romance but also a new musical collaboration.

Although neither artist has confirmed any relationship status, this isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together. Fans remain confused: are they dating? or is it a studio project? Taking the speculations on X(formerly twitter). One user on X shared, “Shawn had been spotted with Portuguese singer MARO again. Shawn feat. MARO??” Another enthusiastically commented, “I need this collaboration to happen like, yesterday — as much as I’ve been waiting for that MARO–Billie Eilish collab.” Summing up the excitement, another fan wrote, “Maro worldwide breakthrough?”

Who is MARO?