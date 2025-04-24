Kim Soo Hyun's Knock-Off On Hold Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Scandal? Actor Forced To Pay Huge Alleged Penalty: Report

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun’s career is dugging deep into dark, following his name involved in the Kim Sae-ron dating scandal. Korean actor had been facing massive backlash and anger for months, costing him many endorsements, and shows. Adding another hole into his pocket, Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming K-drama Knock-Off has reportedly been put on hold indefinitely. If turn out to be true, Crash Landing On You star might have to pay hefty penalty for putting one of Disney+ Korea’s most expensive projects into uncertainty. Here’s know why.

Kim Soo Hyun gets another setback after Kim Sae Ron Dating scandal: Knock-Off shooting stopped?

According to a recent SPOTV News report, Knock-Off production team has informed the cast and crew about a pause in filming, with no confirmed date for its resumption. The release schedule for the K-Drama has also been delayed, and there are no updates on its potential airing.

The Korean series gained attention for its grand scale, with a production budget of ₩60 billion KRW (approximately $42 million USD). Kim Soo Hyun’s reported fee alone reached ₩9 billion KRW (around $6.29 million USD). However, the project has been disrupted due to ongoing allegations involving the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor’s connection to the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

In light of the controversy, the production team is reportedly considering breach-of-contract penalties. Industry insiders speculate that the penalty could be as high as ₩180 billion KRW (roughly $126 million USD), which is three times the show’s budget. However, no official amount has been confirmed.

Korean drama Knock-Off controversy

Knock-Off was designed as an 18-episode drama about a man whose life takes a dramatic turn during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, leading him to dominate the counterfeit goods market. Kim Soo Hyun was cast to star alongside Jo Bo Ah.

The show’s future is uncertain as the production company awaits the outcome of the actor’s legal situation.

What is Kim Soo Hyun’s controversy about?

Kim Soo Hyun became embroiled in a major scandal after the family of the late actress Kim Sae-Ron accused him of dating her when she was underage. They alleged that Soo Hyun harassed, groomed, and manipulated Sae-ron, leaving her devastated when he rose to stardom.