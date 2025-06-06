Ishaan Khatter Takes Swanky Yellow MG Cyberster Worth ₹70 Lakh For A Spin In Mumbai | Watch

Ishan Khatter is currently basking in the success of his recently released show on Netflix The Royals co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Since the show, the Dhadak actor become a national crush due to his dashing shirt-less avatar. Owning the charm, he recently spotted riding a beast car in the streets of mumbai in style.

Ishan Khatter spotted in MG Cyberster in mumbai

Ishan Khatter has been turning heads every time he is seen around the city since his appearance in The Royals. On Friday, June 6, he was spotted cruising in a striking yellow MG Cyberster EV, a luxury sports car worth lakhs. The actor sported an eye-catching outfit, pairing a half-tucked beige shirt with dark brown trousers.

The MG Cyberster is an all-electric two-door roadster set to launch in India in January 2025. This stylish vehicle boasts a sleek, modern design, complete with scissor doors, a retractable roof, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Its expected price in India ranges from ₹60 to ₹80 lakh.

Ishaan Khatter takes the spotlight with BTS' Mic Drop for Miss World 2025

Meanwhile, before this, Ishaan Khatter performed at the Miss World 2025 finale, impressing the audience with his dance to BTS's "MIC Drop." He also brought energy to the stage with Bruno Mars’ "Uptown Funk" and evoked nostalgia by revisiting "Zingaat" from his Dhadak days. His performances received enthusiastic applause and sparked a buzz online.