Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Photos With Chinnaswamy Stampede Case Detainee Nikhil Sosale Go Viral As 'Arrest Kohli' Trend Gathers Momentum, Netizens Say 'They're Like Family'

After the tragic stampede that killed 11 people outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations on June 4, the city police have arrested four key individuals, believed to have played a pivotal role in planning the team’s victory parade and stadium celebration that turned deadly.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the stampede | Image: X

Among those taken into custody is RCB’s Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale. He was arrested Friday by Bengaluru Police while attempting to board a flight to Mumbai at Kempegowda International Airport. Meanwhile, on social media, the hashtag 'Arrest Virat Kohli' has been trending, with netizens demanding that he be held accountable as not only did he participate in the celebrations despite the city police reportedly informing the organisers about how crowd management would be an issue, but continued with giving speeches and felicitation ceremony even as people were trampled on, killed and as scores were left seriously injured.

Nikhil Sosale with Anushka Sharma during IPL 2025 final | Image: X

After Sosale's arrest, his close association with Virat and Anushka Sharma has also intrigued netizens. Sosale has led RCB’s marketing and revenue initiatives for over two years, including its campaigns in both the IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL). At the RCB matches, he and his wife Malvika Nayak are seen hanging out with Anushka in the stands. Off the ground, Virushka spends time with Sosale and Malkiva, hinting that their bonding is more than professional.

Virat and Anushka share a close bond with Nikhil Sosale and his wife Malvika Nayak | Image: X

Amid continued trolling targeting Virat, his and Anushka's pictures with Sosale, arrested in the stampede case, and his wife Malvika have also gone viral.

Anushka and Nikhil Sosale's wife Malvika Nayak are often spotted together at IPL matches | Image: X