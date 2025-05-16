It's Vicky Day! Katrina Kaif Marks Hubby Vicky Kaushal's Birthday With A Picture-Perfect Post

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal! Chhaava actor turned 37 today. Since morning, social media has been buzzing with birthday wishes, but fans eagerly awaited a message/post from someone special. It's his wifely, actor Katrina Kaif, who shared a heartfelt birthday post for him, delighting their followers with her sweet gesture.

Katrina Kaif sharesa special birthday wish with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared an adorable selfie with Vicky on her Instagram. In the picture, they appear in a playful mood, with Katrina resting her chin on his shoulder and both looking directly at the camera.

In the caption, she celebrated the moment by writing, “Happy Vicky Day,” accompanied by heart-eyed and cake emojis.

Although Vicky has not yet reacted to his wife’s affectionate post on his birthday, fans and celebrities have filled the comment section with warm wishes.

Their close friend, actor Mini Mathur, wrote, “Happy happy happy to our Vicky.” Zoya Akhtar added, “Happy B Vicky,” while singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Too cute.”

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo also left a heart emoji for the couple.

Earlier, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother and fellow actor, shared a glimpse of the birthday boy's intimate celebration. He posted a Polaroid of Vicky in his Love & War avatar alongside a birthday cake. The setting featured golden and white balloons with a banner that read "Happy Birthday."

Sunny captioned the picture on Instagram: "Happy birthday meri jaan @vickykaushal09."