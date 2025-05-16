Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 2: Horror-Fantasy Franchise Earns ₹5.25 Crore On 1st Friday In India

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 2: The sixth instalment of the horror-thriller franchise premiered in Indian cinemas on May 15. It aims to become Hollywood’s biggest opener in India for 2025, surpassing MCU films Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.

The film earned ₹4.5 crore on its opening day, including midnight previews. On its first Friday, Final Destination: Bloodlines saw a slight increase, collecting around ₹5.25 crore. By the time of reporting, its two-day total reached ₹9.75 crore, marking a strong performance for the genre in India. The film is now just a few crores away from crossing the ₹10 crore milestone.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines features Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who starts having deadly premonitions after inheriting her grandmother’s chilling ability to predict death. As her relatives begin to die under mysterious circumstances, she must uncover the pattern and attempt to prevent the inevitable. The film's cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise icon Tony Todd.