Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Among Other Celebs Hail Captain Smit Machchhar’s Bravery After Flydubai Mid-Air Incident



Other celebrities, including Shamita Shetty and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also used their social media platforms to hail the Indian pilot's bravery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar during the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Recalling the incident, PM Modi said the pilot demonstrated “remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage” despite being seriously injured.

“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health. “Today, I had a conversation with his father, Bhupendrabhai; his mother Gitaben, and his wife, Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.

PM Modi further appealed to citizens to pray for the pilot’s recovery. “I appeal to all citizens of the country that we all pray for Smit's long life and good health, and let us honour Brother Smit, who has enhanced the pride and honour of India,” he said.

Machchhar was piloting Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an altercation occurred in the cockpit on Wednesday.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, he reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk.

Earlier, PM Modi had described Machchhar as a “HERO”, praising his courage and resolve to protect the lives of others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar’s actions, saying they helped prevent what could have been a major tragedy. Netanyahu said it was “too early to say” whether Iran was involved in the incident.

“Well, look, on a flight from Dubai to Israel, as they were approaching Israel, there was an attack by one of the pilots against the other pilot. Apparently, he stabbed him or hit him with an axe. He was bleeding profusely. The plane began to go out of control and began a nosedive,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

“The pilot, the pilot who was there, who was an Indian pilot, with a sort of, he's very badly wounded. He's fighting, I think, for his life right now. But in, you know, in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the cockpit,” he added.

Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently serves as a direct-entry captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai. He has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with Indian airline SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain. (ANI)





