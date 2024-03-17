×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Jackie Chan Sports Grey Hair & Beard Ahead Of 70th Birthday, Netizens Say 'Legend Is Getting Old'

Jackie Chan will turn 70 on April 7 and recently made a public appearance, flaunting his grey hair and beard. Photos of the action star have gone viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jackie Chan photos
Jackie Chan photos | Image:Jackie Chan Fans Online/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jackie Chan is one of the most beloved action film stars in the world. He has broken his bones through the years to entertain his fans. His expansive filmography is only second to his millions of fans across the world. Chan will turn 70 on April 7 and recently made a public appearance, flaunting his grey hair. After his photos went viral on social media fans are amazed to see their favourite action star getting "old".

Jackie Chan at an event | Image: Jackie Chan Fans Online/X

Chan embraces his grey hair, 90s kids feel old

Jackie Chan recently made an appearance at an event, where he opted for a cream-coloured shirt, which he paired with a black sweater jacket and formal trousers. What was noticeable was her grey hair and beard. Photos of Chan quickly went viral on social media, eliciting all sorts of reactions from his fans, who have seen him in movies in all his glory.  

Reacting to Chan's viral photos, a social media user wrote, "Can’t believe that Jackie Chan is getting this old. Legend (sic)." Another one wrote, "The one Celebrity who got so famous and didn't even know how famous he was, clearly Jackie is one Actor who loved giving the world movies not because he wanted fame but because he loved what he was doing. Hearts for Jackie Chan as he makes 70 years of age (sic)."

Advertisement

Jackie Chan opens up on his desire to do romantic movies

Jackie Chan, the beloved action star of Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon, Police Story, Fist of Fury, Drunken Master and many more, a couple of years back expressed his wish to do more romantic movies and less action films as he reflected on his 60 years in the film business in Hong Kong and Hollywood. HIs upcoming movies reportedly are: A Legend, Project P and a new The Karate Kid movie.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

a minute ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

10 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

16 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

21 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

24 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

25 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

25 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

26 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

35 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

40 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

43 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Hotels

IHCL to increase skilling

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo