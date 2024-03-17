Jackie Chan Sports Grey Hair & Beard Ahead Of 70th Birthday, Netizens Say 'Legend Is Getting Old'

Advertisement

Jackie Chan is one of the most beloved action film stars in the world. He has broken his bones through the years to entertain his fans. His expansive filmography is only second to his millions of fans across the world. Chan will turn 70 on April 7 and recently made a public appearance, flaunting his grey hair. After his photos went viral on social media fans are amazed to see their favourite action star getting "old".

Jackie Chan at an event | Image: Jackie Chan Fans Online/X

Chan embraces his grey hair, 90s kids feel old

Jackie Chan recently made an appearance at an event, where he opted for a cream-coloured shirt, which he paired with a black sweater jacket and formal trousers. What was noticeable was her grey hair and beard. Photos of Chan quickly went viral on social media, eliciting all sorts of reactions from his fans, who have seen him in movies in all his glory.

Reacting to Chan's viral photos, a social media user wrote, "Can’t believe that Jackie Chan is getting this old. Legend (sic)." Another one wrote, "The one Celebrity who got so famous and didn't even know how famous he was, clearly Jackie is one Actor who loved giving the world movies not because he wanted fame but because he loved what he was doing. Hearts for Jackie Chan as he makes 70 years of age (sic)."

Jackie Chan opens up on his desire to do romantic movies

Jackie Chan, the beloved action star of Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon, Police Story, Fist of Fury, Drunken Master and many more, a couple of years back expressed his wish to do more romantic movies and less action films as he reflected on his 60 years in the film business in Hong Kong and Hollywood. HIs upcoming movies reportedly are: A Legend, Project P and a new The Karate Kid movie.