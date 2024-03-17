Advertisement

Akshay Kumar Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Kapur headlined the 2010 film Action Replayy. The film came after the actor was fresh off the success of Housefull. In a new interview, the director of Action Replayy Vipul Shah recalled Akshay being sceptical of the movie regarding his look. The filmmaker admitted that the actor’s eccentric look was one of the reasons behind the film’s failure.

DYK Akshay Kumar was unsure of his look in Action Replayy

In an interview with Vaad, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled that when Akshay Kumar’s character - Kishan Kumar Chopra was being devised in Action Replayy, the actor was not completely on board with the look. While the filmmaker admitted that the box office failure was completely his fault, he also credited Akshay Kumar for his vision.

An official poster of Action Replayy | Image: IMDb

Speaking in Hindi, Vipul stated, “I have directed only one film with Akshay, Action Replayy, which didn’t work. I realised that as a director, I didn’t know how to direct a period film properly. This was my fault and no one else’s. It was my failure as a director.”

Vipul Shah says Action Replayy did not work because of Akshay’s ‘odd look’

Further opening up on Akshay’s quirky look in the film, the filmmaker stated, “Ek to sabse pehle usme Akshay ki look bohot gadbad thi aur Akshay ne mujhe toka tha, ki ‘Vipul ye tu ab experiment ko thoda extreme kar raha hai, ye mat kar‘ (Firstly, Akshay’s look in the film was messed up and Akshay had even expressed his concerns and said, ‘Vipul now you are taking the experiment to the extreme)’.”

Akshay Kumar in a still from Action Replayy | image: IMDb

Vipul admitted his fault as a filmmaker and credited the Kesari actor for ‘supporting’ his vision nevertheless. He asserted that he was the one who insisted on giving Akshay the look which was a major reason for the movie to not work. He added, “Firstly, because of that look, people didn’t come to the theatres, thinking that we’ve given such a good-looking actor strange teeth and an odd hairdo. The film didn’t open.” Action Replayy raked in a mere ₹48 crore in domestic collection despite a stellar star cast.