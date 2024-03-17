×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Akshay Kumar Ki Look Gadbad Thi: Director Vipul Shah Opens Up About Action Replayy Failure

Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai headlined the 2010 film Action Replayy which was directed by Vipul Shah. The director has addressed the film's box office failure

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar in a still from Action Replayy
Akshay Kumar in a still from Action Replayy | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Kapur headlined the 2010 film Action Replayy. The film came after the actor was fresh off the success of Housefull. In a new interview, the director of Action Replayy Vipul Shah recalled Akshay being sceptical of the movie regarding his look. The filmmaker admitted that the actor’s eccentric look was one of the reasons behind the film’s failure. 

DYK Akshay Kumar was unsure of his look in Action Replayy 

In an interview with Vaad, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled that when Akshay Kumar’s character - Kishan Kumar Chopra was being devised in Action Replayy, the actor was not completely on board with the look. While the filmmaker admitted that the box office failure was completely his fault, he also credited Akshay Kumar for his vision. 

An official poster of Action Replayy | Image: IMDb

Speaking in Hindi, Vipul stated, “I have directed only one film with Akshay, Action Replayy, which didn’t work. I realised that as a director, I didn’t know how to direct a period film properly. This was my fault and no one else’s. It was my failure as a director.”

Advertisement

Vipul Shah says Action Replayy did not work because of Akshay’s ‘odd look’

Further opening up on Akshay’s quirky look in the film, the filmmaker stated, “Ek to sabse pehle usme Akshay ki look bohot gadbad thi aur Akshay ne mujhe toka tha, ki ‘Vipul ye tu ab experiment ko thoda extreme kar raha hai, ye mat kar‘ (Firstly, Akshay’s look in the film was messed up and Akshay had even expressed his concerns and said, ‘Vipul now you are taking the experiment to the extreme)’.” 

Advertisement
Akshay Kumar in a still from Action Replayy | image: IMDb

Vipul admitted his fault as a filmmaker and credited the Kesari actor for ‘supporting’ his vision nevertheless. He asserted that he was the one who insisted on giving Akshay the look which was a major reason for the movie to not work. He added, “Firstly, because of that look, people didn’t come to the theatres, thinking that we’ve given such a good-looking actor strange teeth and an odd hairdo. The film didn’t open.” Action Replayy raked in a mere ₹48 crore in domestic collection despite a stellar star cast. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

4 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

9 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

12 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

13 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

15 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

16 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

17 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

17 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

19 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

19 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

22 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

23 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

25 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

26 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

26 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

28 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

30 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo