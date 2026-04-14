Jackie Shroff Snaps At Paparazzi For Asking To React On Asha Bhosle’s Death: What Do You Mean...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle left her legacy behind at the age of 92. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday and held her last rites at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Amid the sombre atmosphere, actor Jackie Shroff lost his temper at paparazzi gathered outside her residence after they questioned him about his reaction to the singer’s passing.

Several celebrities visited Asha Bhosle’s residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects to the legendary singer. Jackie Shroff was among them. As he left, paparazzi outside the residence questioned him, which appeared to irritate him. He lost his temper briefly and then reprimanded them.

When photographers asked him to react to Asha Bhosle’s demise, Jackie scolded them, saying, “Kasha vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kesa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kesa lagta hai. (How would it feel if someone’s mother passes away? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels, how does it feel when someone loses their mother)?"

The paparazzi responded, “Bura hi lagta hai (You feel bad)."

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After this, Jackie said, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghar jaa. (That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things, let it be, brother, go home).”

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. Doctors admitted her to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 due to cardiac and respiratory problems. She had been unwell for the past few months.

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